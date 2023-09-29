Chennai: Vishal who essayed the title role in recently released Mark Antony has accused the Central Board of Film Certification of being corrupt and that he had to pay a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh to get a censor certificate before the release of the Hindi version of the film. He also shared names and account numbers of the two to whom his firm made transactions to get certificates. Mark Antony, originally made in Tamil, released on September 15 to a good response and it's Hindi version released in theatres on September 28.

He wrote in a post in social media X as following: "Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film Mark Antony Hindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate. Never faced this situation ever in my career. Had no option but to pay the concerned mediator Menaga coz too much at stake since movie released today. Bringing this to the notice of Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my Hon PM Narendra Modiji. Doing this is not for me but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB(sic)"

"This is about the scam that has transpired in CBFC Mumbai in relation to my film (Mark Antony)...I would like to address this to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and PM Modi. We applied online for film certification but we were taken aback by what happened over there in CBFC office. On Monday, when my person visited the place, there was an option given to us - pay Rs 6.5 Lakhs for certification. We were to send Rs 3 Lakhs first to view the film and then the remaining Rs 3.5 Lakhs for certification...I had no option, I had to pay up. I received the certificate and my film Mark Antony was released in North India. But it is unfortunate. If this is the case in Govt offices, I really request the higher officials to look into this matter," Vishal said in the video attached in the post.