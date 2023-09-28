Hyderabad: Mark Antony, the recent Tamil film starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, has been winning over audiences and continuing its box office triumph. The film's makers now intended to release a Hindi-dubbed version as well. Despite the fact that the film was doing well, Vishal has come out in the open and accused the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of asking a bribe of Rs 6.5 lacs for Mark Antony Hindi censorship.

The film is a science fiction time travel drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It received mixed reviews following its September 15 release and has now grossed Rs 50 crore at the box office. Vishal took to his X profile (previously Twitter) to upload a video detailing the problem as well as a lengthy explanation.

"#Corruption being shown on silver screen is fine. But not in real life. Cant digest. Especially in govt offices. And even worse happening in #CBFC Mumbai office. Had to pay 6.5 lacs for my film #MarkAntonyHindi version. 2 transactions. 3 Lakhs for screening and 3.5 Lakhs for certificate."

"Never experienced this situation in my career,' the actor continued, adding, "because the movie was released today, I had no choice except to pay the concerned mediator #Menaga. I'm bringing this to the attention of Maharashtra's Hon. Chief Minister and my Hon. Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji. This is not for myself, but for future producers. NOT HAPPENING. My hard earned money gone for corruption ??? No way. Evidence down for all to hear. Hope truth prevails as always. GB"