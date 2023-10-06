ACTOR VIDYUT JAMMWAL TO TIE THE KNOT SOON DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: One of the fittest actors in the business Vidyut Jammwal. His incredible stunts, both in real life and on screen, have always made headlines. However, this time the actor is in the news for his personal life.

On social media, there are currently rumours that the Khuda Haafiz actor would give love another try. Rumour has it that he might be rekindling his relationship with his ex-fiance, fashion designer Nandita Mehtani, with whom he was previously engaged. Nandita Mehtani and Vidyut Jammwal announced their engagement on September 1st, 2021.

The actor shared a photo of them climbing a wall while holding hands as he revealed the news on Instagram. Another image depicted the couple gazing at the Taj Mahal, Agra's historical landmark, while holding hands and facing the camera. "01/09/21 Did it the commando way," the caption read.

Talking to a media portal, he said, "I do not dispute anything that is approaching me or taking place in my life. It is incredible what has been happening with me in my life, in every part of my life. I accepted that I wanted to simply commit to someone. I'm rather pleased about it; it feels good, it's a new experience for me, and I like it."