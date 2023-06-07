ACTOR SONNALLI SEYGALL MARRIES LONG TIME BOYFRIEND ASHESH SAJNANI IN AN INTIMATE WEDDING

Hyderabad: On Wednesday, Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall married her long-time lover Ashesh L. Sajnani. The couple married in a Gurudwara in Mumbai's Santa Cruz West neighbourhood, surrounded by family and loved ones. They had been in a relationship for six years.

For the unversed, Ashesh works as a hotelier and restauranteur. In May, they held a traditional roka ceremony with their relatives. Sonnalli looked lovely in a Manish Malhotra saree as her friends and family members took her to the wedding venue under a canopy of flowers for her wedding ceremony. She was dressed in silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery. She even took her pink-dressed dog with her.

On the other hand, Ashesh wore an off-white Kunal Rawal sherwani with a turban that matched her bride's dress. "Ashesh and I were very clear about one thing that we wanted, a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us," Sonnalli said of the new chapter in her life.

"Because this is a very private occasion for us, we chose to have our wedding in a Gurudwara. It is what both of our mothers desired, and we are grateful that we were able to fulfil their wishes. We are really excited to embark on this new chapter in our lives together," she added.

The actress made her wedding entrance to the song that happens to be a part of Pakki Gurbani. The wedding's motif was retained in pink and green tones. Before their wedding reports, the couple had never spoken about each other.