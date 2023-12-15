ACTOR PRAKASH RAJ GETS CLEAN CHIT BY TAMIL NADU POLICE IN PONZI SCAM CASE

Hyderabad: The Tamil Nadu police gave a clean chit to actor Prakash Raj in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged fraudulent case of Rs 100 crore involving Pranav Jewellers based in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli. As per reports from the media, the Special Cell, dedicated to investigating economic offences, has submitted a report stating that the actor's involvement in the investment fraud is untrue.

Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), Prakash Raj wrote, "For those who don’t understand Tamil. BREAKING NEWS - Official announcement of the Investigation team. Actor prakash raj is not involved in any ponzi scam of tamilnadu s Pranav jewellers.. I thank everyone who trusted me and stood by me .."