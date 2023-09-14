Hyderabad: The Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) announced that they would probe Bollywood actor Govinda as part of an extensive inquiry into a major Rs 1,000 crore pan-Indian internet ponzi scheme. EOW officials will question Bollywood celebrity Govinda in order to learn more about the company's practises, as the actor endorsed the company's operations in promotional videos.

Authorities claim that Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token), which had a global web presence, was implicated in the scam.The business allegedly pretended to be a cryptocurrency investment company while running an illegal online ponzi scheme. It thus obtained an unauthorised deposit totaling Rs 1,000 crore from around 2 lakh people all over India.

According to authorities, the actor had attended STA's major ceremony in Goa in July and had appeared in various promotional videos for the business. "We may issue a summon to Govinda for appearing before the EOW for questioning or a team be sent to Mumbai for the purpose," EOW Inspector General J. N. Pankaj informed. Another official stated that the video clearly shows Govinda's contribution to the company's promotion and stated that the EOW does not view him as a suspect or an accused. "We will make him a witness in our case," he stated, "if EOW finds that the actor's role was limited to only endorsing the product (STA-Token brand) as per their business agreement."

Previously, on August 7, the EOW detained Gurtej Singh Sidhu and Nirod Das, the leaders of the business in India and Odisha, respectively. Ratnakar Palai, an investment adviser from Bhubaneswar, was also detained on August 16 because of his association with Sidhu. Due to their suspected involvement in the scheme, lookout circulars have been issued against the company's CEO, David Gez, a Hungarian national, and three other Indian executives from Rajasthan, namely Krishna Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Bhoora Ram.

