ACTOR AKHIL MISHRA OF 3 IDIOTS FAME DIES IN AN ACCIDENT

Hyderabad/Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra, known for his role in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots has passed away at his home in Mumbai. He was 58. The unfortunate incident took place while Mishra's wife, actress Suzanne Bernert, was away in Hyderabad for a movie shoot.

The actor played the character of librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, which was helmed by noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

"He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head and back. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. He was still coherent while going to the hospital. And then internal haemorrhage started. Despite the doctor's best efforts, he could not be saved," the publicist for his wife Suzanne Bernert was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Thursday.

As per reports, his wife Suzanne said, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone."

Akhil worked in numerous TV programmes, including Bhanwar, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Koj, Rajani, and several others. He earned a name for himself by portraying the character of Umed Singh Bundela in the hit television series Uttaran. He also worked in films like Don (Shah Rukh Khan starrer), Well Don Abba, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and others.

His brief but memorable performance as Librarian Dubey in the film 3 Idiots, which also starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Boman Irani, and others, helped him gain significant notoriety.

On February 3rd, 2009, Akhil got hitched to German actress Suzanne Bernert. They later married on September 30, 2011, in a religious ceremony. They collaborated professionally on films Kram and Mera Dil Dewaana (both for Doordarshan). They also worked together in a short film titled Majnu Ki Juliet in 2019, which was both written and directed by Mishra.

Suzanne featured in television programmes like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Savdhaan India, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Porus.