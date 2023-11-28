ACE FASHION DESIGNER ROHIT BAL PUT ON LIFE SUPPORT AFTER HEART FAILURE

Hyderabad: Rohit Bal, a highly acclaimed fashion designer, is currently in a critical condition and receiving ventilator support due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. In 2010, at the peak of his career, Bal suffered a heart attack and underwent emergency angioplasty to address the issue.

Presently, Rohit Bal is fighting for his life at Medanta Hospital in Delhi NCR (Gurugram). He is currently in the ICU and relying on a ventilator for support. Earlier this year, a trustworthy friend of the designer revealed to a prominent media portal that Bal was admitted to the hospital last November to undergo alcohol detoxification.

Three days ago, model Suraj Dhalia rushed Bal to the hospital when he experienced a sinking heart and lost consciousness. His pacemaker administered seven shocks. Initially, he was taken to Moolchand Hospital, but due to his worsening condition, he was immediately transferred to Medanta, according to information shared by a close friend with a media outlet.

In 2010, the designer successfully recovered from a severe heart attack. Additionally, he has been battling pancreatitis, which has gradually worsened over the years. In recent months, the 62-year-old has faced multiple health complications, resulting in frequent hospital visits.

Bal's illustrious career spans over three decades. He was ahead of his time, being one of the pioneering designers to create couture collections and introduce a range of ready-to-wear fashion under his brand, Balance. Having studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi after completing his education at St. Stephens College, Bal has been honored with numerous awards and is widely recognized as a leading figure in the fashion industry.