Acclaimed art director Milan Fernandez dies of heart attack, Jayaram Ravi and other South celebs mourn his demise
Published: 2 hours ago
Chennai: Hyderabad: Renowned Tamil art director for numerous films, including Billa, Veluyantham, Vedalam, and Oram Po, Milan Fernandez, tragically passed away in Azerbaijan due to a heart attack. He was 54 years old. Popular Malayalam actor Prem Kumar took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter), formerly known as Twitter, and shared a photo of himself and Milan, verifying the news of his passing.
He wrote: “Omg shocking Art director #Milan sir no more. Very calm person, I knew him in #Thunivu . Too soon to go... my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, it happened in #Azerbaijan #VidaaaMuyarchi #ripmilan (sic).”
Tamil actor Jayaram Ravi expressed his condolences on X, and wrote: “Shocked to hear about the passing away of Art Director #Milan. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”
Milan, a Chennai native, started working as an assistant art director in the Tamil film business in 1999. He first collaborated on films like Spoken, Tamilian, Villain, and Stranger with renowned art director Sabu Cyril. Gradually, he transitioned to working alone as an art director, creating the majority of the concept art and aesthetics for the 2007 black comedy Oram Po and the 2006 film Kalabha Kandhalan.
Later, he collaborated on Vaitheeswaran and Solla Solla Inikkum, and in 2012, he even broke into the Malayalam film industry with the comedy flick Padmasree Bharat Saroj Kumar. Milan Fernandez also ventured into commercials and contributed to more than 30 films since 2006. Films like Oxygen, Sammy 2, Jaani, Bogun, and Saagasam, among others, include some of his most recent works of art.
He most recently worked in the upcoming Tamil period-action film Kanguva directed by Siva, which also stars Surya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Yogi Babu, Ravi Raghavchandra, Kovai Sarala, and Redin Kingsley. The movie is slated to hit theatres in 2024.