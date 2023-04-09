ABHISHEK BACHCHAN WISHES HIS FIRST AND EVERLASTING LOVE JAYA BACHCHAN ON BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan turned 75 on Sunday. Wishing Jaya on birthday, her actor son Abhishek Bachchan penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Jr Bachchan also shared a throwback picture with his mother from the music launch of his debut film Refugee.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wrote a warm birthday post for his septuagenarian mother. "Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!!" Pouring love on his mom, the Ludo actor further wrote, "To the first and everlasting love of any child….Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you."

Talking about the grainy picture that he shared with his mother, Abhishek revealed that it is a moment captured during the music launch of Refugee. The actor said the blurry image is close to his heart as it is from his first official public function as an actor. Abhishek concluded the note with the hope to continue to give his mother more reasons to be proud of him.

Meanwhile, Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda too took to social media to wish her on birthday. Sharing a throwback picture of Jaya from her prime, Navya wrote, "Happy birthday नानी ❤️ The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan who was last seen in R Balki's Ki & Ka starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles will arrive in theaters on July 28.