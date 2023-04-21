ABHISHEK BACHCHAN AISHWARYA BACHCHANS BOND TURNS SWEET 16 COUPLE SHARES ADORABLE PICTURE

Mumbai It s a special day for Bollywood lovebirds Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they have completed 16 years of married life Marking the special occasion the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a beautiful selfie In the picture the couple is seen flashing their milliondollar smile as they twin in whiteFor the caption Abhishek simply put 16 He also added nazar amulet emoji and a toffee emoji On the other hand Aishwarya in her caption wrote Sweet 16 Fond of emojis she dropped a string of red heart emojis as well in her caption The couple s anniversary post garnered several likes and comments from the netizens Congratulations and best wishes a social media user commented Lovely couple another one wrote Aishwarya and Abhishek s wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha Amitabh s bungalow in Mumbai After four years of their marriage the couple became parents to a daughter Aaradhya on November 16 2011Also read Delhi HC restrains YouTube channels from sharing fake news on Aaradhya BachchanMeanwhile on the work front Aishwarya will be seen reprising her role in Ponniyin SelvanPart 2 PS1 was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010 The second part is set to be out on April 28 Abhishek on the other hand will be seen headlining the sequel to The Big Bull With agency inputs