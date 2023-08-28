Hyderabad: ABCD fame actor Lauren Gottlieb has recently embarked on a new chapter of her life as she announced her engagement to Tobias Jones in a truly enchanting ceremony. Known for her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Lauren shared the joyful news on her social media platforms.

Accompanying the heartwarming announcement was a series of exquisite photographs from their engagement, capturing the essence of their special moment. On a touching note, she professed her love for Tobias, affirming her unwavering commitment to their shared journey. Lauren reminisced about their initial conversation which sparked a profound connection. Over a year and a half, they laid the foundation for a relationship and nurtured it with love and mutual respect.

Their engagement was marked by the backdrop of an exotic locale, an event that Tobias described as a truly blessed occasion. He expressed his love for Lauren, acknowledging her beauty both inside and out. Tobias couldn't imagine a life without her since their paths intertwined.

Widely known for her association with the ABCD film franchise, Lauren also participated in reality shows like So You Think You Can Dance 3, Glee, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Bigg Boss 7. The American actor-dancer had an impressive run on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, where she secured the runner-up position. Additionally, she took on the role of a judge in JDJ Reloaded. Her dance performance on Naatu Naatu song at the Oscars also made headlines during the 95th Academy Awards earlier this year.

