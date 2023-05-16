AB DILLI DUR NAHIN FROM MUKESH AMBANI TO MAHESH BHATT FILM ON IAS ASPIRANTS STRUGGLE IS TOUCHING HEARTS

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Kamal Chandra's latest release Ab Dilli Dur Nahin is a small indie film but it seemingly has its heart in the right place. Based on a rickshaw puller's son becoming an IAS Officer, the film featuring newcomers Imran Zahid and Shruti Sodhi is making waves for all the right reasons. While Reliance Industries' head honcho Mukesh Ambani requested a private screening of the film, director Mahesh Bhatt, who made a cameo in Ab Dilli Dur Nahin is all praise for the intent of the film.

While promotions for an indie film like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin are not carried out aggressively, what works in favour of such films is strong word-of-mouth and a screening request from Mukesh Ambani exemplifies the same. The team of Ab Dilli Dur Nahin received a screening request from Ambanis who are keen to watch the film in private theater at their palatial home Antilia in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is all praise for Ab Dilli Dur Nahin which is a quintessential triumph of the underdog story. While talking to a newswire, Bhatt opined that what makes Ab Dilli Dur Nahin a powerful film is the relatability factor as it's woven around the struggles of an ordinary person. The Arth helmer also dubbed this small-budget gem as a "film with a big heart." He also added that Ab Dilli Dur Nahin is a refreshing break from big-budget spectacles.

Helmed by Kamal and written by scribe-turned-screenwrite Dinesh Gautam, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin chronicles the journey of a small-town rickshaw puller's son who aspires to become an IAS officer. Jointly bankrolled by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z and Sanjay Mawar, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin was released on May 12. The independent film is resonating especially with youth for its personal and authentic feel. Will it manage to make a big impact on audiences is to be seen in days to come.