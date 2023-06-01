AAYUSH SHARMA ADDRESSES TROLLS CLAIMING HE MARRIED ARPITA KHAN FOR FAME

Hyderabad: Actor Aayush Sharma recently addressed rumours that he married Arpita Khan in order to break into the industry as an actor. Arpita Khan is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister. Aayush claimed that he is ridiculed even when on vacation, with some accusing him of 'blowing up' Salman's money.

For the unversed, Aayush married Arpita Khan on November 18, 2014, after dating her for several years. They have two children, a daughter and a son. Four years after his marriage to Arpita, Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri. The actor was most recently seen in Antim, also featuring Salman Khan.

When asked about Arpita being trolled for her looks, Aayush Sharma said, "Arpita is a very strong, confident woman, and it is amazing to have her as a partner. She accepts herself as she is. This frequent trolling hasn't hurt us because she's seen this side of showbiz whereas I was new to it. What hurt the most was the trolls' belief that I married her for money and to become an actor. Arpita is my love, so I married her! The good news is that she knew, I knew, and our families knew."

The actor also responded to claims that he spent Salman Khan's money and received lavish presents from him, such as a Rolls-Royce car for his wedding. "Even when I went on vacation, I would get trolled because people would say, 'He's blowing up Salman Khan's money.' "There were rumours that Salman Khan gave us a Rolls-Royce at our wedding, and I'm still curious where that Rolls-Royce is," Aayush continued.

Arpita Khan is the adopted daughter of Salim Khan and his second wife, actress Helen. She is the family's youngest kid. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan are her brothers, while Alvira Khan Agnihotri is her elder sister. Talking of his work commitments, Aayush has Kwatha, directed by Karan Lalit Butani, as his next project. It stars him alongside Isabelle Kaif.

Also read: Katrina Kaif attends Arpita Khan's Eid bash, rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make heads turn