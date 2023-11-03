Aarya Season 3 X review: Netizens give thumbs up to 'Sherni' Sushmita Sen headlined 'slow, calm, yet intense' third installment
Published: 16 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3, has been eagerly anticipated by fans. This season, under the direction of Ram Madhvani, marks a thrilling return for the series. Aarya Season 3 takes the audience on a suspenseful journey as Sushmita Sen's character enters the world of smuggling and gangsters, a realm she had avoided for most of her life.
In an interview, Sushmita Sen humbly mentioned that Aarya Season 3 is not her best work, expressing her desire to offer even more to the audience. Despite her modesty, netizens have been captivated by her performance, with fans celebrating her return with enthusiasm, referring to her character as "Sherni."
#AaryaSeason3 (2023) :— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) November 3, 2023
Sushmita Sen’s Aarya Continues Roaring In the Third Season #RamMadhvani #SushmitaSen #IndraneilSengupta #VikasKumar #IlaArun #VishwajeetPradhan #AaryaS3 #ShwetaParischa #VirtiVaghani #AarushiBajaj https://t.co/Uc0xWcwYEM
The third season of Aarya consists of four episodes, each with intriguing titles:
- Episode 1: Kahani Abhi Khatam Nahi Hui Hain
- Episode 2: Galti Ki Saza Maut
- Episode 3: Sherni Ka Shikar
- Episode 4: Bali Ya Balidaan
Soon after Aarya Season 3 dropped on OTT, fans took to social media, sharing their thoughts on the latest installment, describing it as "slow, calm, yet intense" with promising twists and turns. However, they refrain from giving away spoilers, leaving other viewers eagerly anticipating the rest of the series.
Aarya's slow, calm,yet intense presence throughout the first episode of Aarya S3 was literally EVERYTHING! I can promise a lot of heart wrenching Twists & turns coming your way, but can't go in more detail because that would be a spoiler then. I'm screaming, crying, throwing up… pic.twitter.com/ZCcYDWwZT1— Stuti (@stuutiiiii) November 2, 2023
Some users expressed concerns about the direction of the series, comparing it to other web series and expressing a lack of interest. Still, others praised the iconic portrayal of Aarya and her fierce attitude in the first episode, which keeps viewers hooked.
Aarya sitting in the comfort of her home and securing a 10 billion ka business will never not be ICONIC. Nothing, I repeat, nothing can match the sheer badassery that Aarya is. This is what winning an early access to the first episode of Aarya S3 gets you!! #AaryaS3OnHotstar pic.twitter.com/Vdk8KYrf25— Prithvi (@Puneite_) November 2, 2023
While not revealing the storyline, some fans confirmed that something significant is in store for Aarya Season 3, urging fellow Sushmita Sen fans to tune in. Die-hard fans eagerly anticipated the release of the series and hailed her return as "Sherni."
Can’t reveal what happened to Aarya but I can confirm that Something big is happening. You guys will get to know what I’m referring to after watching the first episode of Aarya S3. I watched it early because I won the contest to get the early access to episode 1. Now I’m waiting… pic.twitter.com/urKall2P3V— The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) November 2, 2023
A scene involving Aarya playing chess symbolises her character's ambition to expand her empire, leaving a strong impression on viewers. Overall, fans expressed their satisfaction with Aarya Season 3, with many eagerly awaiting reviews and praising the series for its fiery plot and character development.
That chess-playing sequence at the very beginning of the episode 1 reveals the hunger of Aarya to expand her empire. Can't spoil the season dropping tonight for you guys but Maine to first episode dekh liya early access to Episode 1 contest jeetkar, hehe. Maza aagaya ! Sherni is… pic.twitter.com/DTGYA1Y3il— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 2, 2023
Aarya S3's first episode - JAW DROPPED ! This is not the Aarya we have seen thus far, She is BOSS , the boss! "Aaj ke baad tumhari punyatithi kabhi bhi ho sakti hai.," I am still recovering from the powerdose this early access to ep1 was! Can't wait to unravel the story ahead!… pic.twitter.com/Qb6ryPA3e7— •i• (@pachtaogaybro) November 2, 2023
The international Emmy-nominated show, based on the Dutch series Penoza, follows the journey of Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, who enters the world of crime after her husband's murder. Season 3 also features actors Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Maya Sarao reprising their roles from previous seasons, with the addition of actor-singer Ila Arun.