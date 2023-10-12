AARYA SEASON 3 TRAILER OUT SUSHMITA SEN IS BACK IN THE MOST FEROCIOUS AVATAR TO END IT ALL ON HER OWN TERMS

Hyderabad: The third season of Ram Madhvani's Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, has just released its nerve-wracking trailer. The makers, after teasing fans with the teaser a couple of days ago, dropped the trailer on Thursday. Based on the trailer, it will be safe to assume the series in its third season is packed with exciting twists and turns.

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is once again back as Aarya with Ram Madhvani's series. She displayed her fiery and tenacious side as a single mother willing to do anything to protect her children. In the video, Aarya appears to have moved out of her cosy home and is currently residing in a castle. Her family has left her the opium smuggling business.

She coerces the owner of another opium plantation to sign the documents at the beginning of the trailer in the most ferocious way. In order for the owner to sign the documents, she commands her men to sever his thumb in half to enable him to utilise his blood as the ink.

The Russians who were after Sushmita's life were now seen indulging in business with her. Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta, two newcomers to the show, have joined her in the third run. Sushmita's persona, which is fiercer, more tenacious, and stronger like a "wounded tigress," shows that sometimes a mother has to act destructively in order to safeguard her children.