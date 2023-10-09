Hyderabad: In the teaser for Aarya Season 3, Sushmita Sen, who portrays the titular character Aarya Sareen, draws parallels between her on-screen role and her real life as a protective single mother. The teaser, released by Hotstar on Monday, showcases Aarya's unexpected rise in the world of gangsters and the sacrifices it entails. Despite her reluctance to embrace this powerful gangster persona, circumstances compel Aarya to do so.

The Aarya 3 teaser features scenes of Sushmita Sen negotiating with gangsters while smoking a cigar, intercut with flashbacks from the previous two seasons. However, it takes a dramatic turn when Aarya is shot, standing atop a fortress, and her children witness her fall in shock. In her voiceover at the end of the teaser, Sushmita expresses her surprise at the unexpected turn of events.

The teaser's YouTube description aptly captures her predicament, stating, "The one who wears the crown is everyone's target." The teaser also confirms the release of Aarya Season 3 on November 3, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Earlier this year, during the filming of Aarya Season 3 in Jaipur, Sushmita Sen experienced a heart attack and received medical treatment, including the insertion of a stent in her heart. Remarkably, she not only recovered swiftly but also referred to the stent as a meaningful addition to her life.