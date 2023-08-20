AAP AAG NAHI KAHAR HO RAJKUMMAR RAO HEAPS PRAISE ON MAN OF THE HOUR SUNNY DEOL

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Sunday shared a picture with the ‘man of the hour’ Sunny Deol, and said he is proud of him and his achievements. Sunny Deol is currently basking in the massive success of his action drama film Gadar 2. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a happy picture with the senior actor Sunny.

In the photo, Sunny is wearing a white half-sleeve shirt, with a black round cap. Rajkummar opted for an olive green shirt, with an orange border and paired it with big framed glasses. The two actors can be seen flaunting their smiles for the camera.

Rajkummar captioned the photo as: “With the man of the hour himself @iamsunnydeol sir. So proud of you and your achievements sir. You deserve this and much more. Aap aag nahi kahar ho #Gadar2”. The post was liked by Ayushmann Khurrana. Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji in the comment section. One fan commented: “Gadar 3 mein Rajkummar Rao lelo”. Others wrote, “Sunny Deol is a legend”, “Rajkummar you are so nice”, “2 superstars”, and “he’s timeless.”

Gadar 2 is directed and produced by Anil Sharma, and written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film stars Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet, reprising their roles from the first film.

While, Rajkummar was recently seen as Paana Tipu in Guns & Gulaabs, which is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts', set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series by Raj & DK is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charm of the decade. Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

The series boasts a dynamic cast, including Rajkummar, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah and the late actor Satish Kaushik. It is streaming on Netflix. On the film front, Rajkummar next has Sri, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Stree 2 in the pipeline. (With agency inputs)

