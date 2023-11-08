Hyderabad: Junaid Khan, the aspiring actor and son of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan with his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is making waves in the entertainment scene, not just for his impending Bollywood debut but also for his distinctive role in an upcoming theater play. While he is gearing up to make a splash in Bollywood, Junaid has already been showcasing his acting prowess on the stage with his diverse roles.

The spotlight is now on Junaid as reports reveal intriguing details about his character in the upcoming play titled Strictly Unconventional. Scheduled for its debut show at Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre on November 15, 2023, the play promises to be a unique experience for the audience. Junaid Khan is set to portray a transwoman in one of the double roles he will be undertaking in the production.

News18 reports that the young actor's roles in the play are starkly different, adding an extra layer of challenge to his performance. For the character of the transwoman, Junaid will embrace a distinctive appearance, adorned in a traditional feminine outfit and a wig. The specifics of his second character in the play are still under wraps, leaving the audience intrigued and eager for the unveiling.

Junaid Khan's journey in the theater arts began in August 2017 when he reportedly took the stage in the adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's acclaimed play, Mother Courage and Her Children. Over the years, the star kid has established himself as a promising talent in the world of theater, delivering notable performances that have garnered attention and praise.

Beyond the theater, Junaid is set to make his mark on the silver screen with his Bollywood debut in the movie Maharaj co-starring Shalini Pandey. The upcoming film is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Additionally, he has completed filming for his second project, a love story that will also mark the Bollywood debut of South Indian star Sai Pallavi.

In a recent interview, Aamir shared insights into Junaid's journey, revealing that his son faced rejection in over 15 auditions before securing his debut project with YRF. Aamir also revealed that he never intended to launch his son as he feels that true talent is the key to survival in the competitive film industry. With Junaid Khan's diverse roles and upcoming ventures, it's clear that he is aiming to create an identity of his own other than that of a superstar's son.