Hyderabad: Over the years, Yash Raj Films has served as a launching pad for a number of actors. The Aditya Chopra-led banner is well known for launching outstanding talents like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vaani Kapoor, among others. These films range from romantic dramas to small-town tales and action spectacles. With Maharaj, Aditya Chopra will now bring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to the acting domain.

Industry sources claim that Netflix has partnered with Yash Raj Films for the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Maharaj. Confirming the same, Netflix_in on Instagram announced their collaboration with a post, which read: "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon!" YRF Entertainment, the digital arm of Yash Raj Films, has partnered with Netflix India most likely for Junaid's debut film, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. Maharaj marks the beginning of a strong collaboration between Netflix and YRF.

However, this not their first time, as the two companies previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed docuseries The Romantics, which follows Yash Raj Films as it documents the growth of Hindi films in India. "They are only solidifying their alliance with Maharaj in preparation for a long-term cooperation," as per a source in the business. Maharaj, which is written by Vipul Mehta and Sneha Desai and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra of Hichki fame, is described as an intriguing David vs. Goliath tale based on real-life events.

The social thriller, which is set in the 1800s, tells the tale of a journalist who confronts a prominent social figure who is revered by many as a messiah for the common people. While Jaideep Ahlawat represents the main adversary and Junaid plays the part of a journalist, little is known about Sharvari and Shalini Pandey's characters. It is anticipated that YRF would shortly make this movie official.

