Hyderabad: The wedding festivities for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan have begun. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao were seen arriving for the Haldi rituals. In another video, Ira's fiance Nupur Shikhare was seen posing with his family, wearing a crimson coloured kurta.

Ira Khan is slated to marry her fiancé Nupur Shikhare tomorrow, January 3, and the wedding preparations kickstarted with haldi ceremony on Tuesday. For the event, Ira's mother, Reena Dutta, has already arrived for the big event. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, was also seen arriving in style for Ira and Nupur's Haldi. Both the ladies opted for traditional nauveri sarees and draped it in Maharashtrian style.

Reena Dutta, the bride-to-be's mother, wore a dark green saree with a golden border and paired it with a red blouse. She was seen carrying a basket and wearing a golden necklace and matching bangles as she made her way inside a building. She was photographed standing with Nupur Shikhare, who was dressed in a red kurta and white pyjamas. Pritam Shikhare, Nupur's mother, was also seen posing with them.

Bride-to-be Ira Khan

Kiran Rao, on the other hand, wore a purple and blue nauvari saree with a golden border as well. She accessorised her hair with gajra for Ira and Nupur's Haldi, and wore a modest gold necklace and matching bangles. Her happiness was obvious, and she enthusiastically posed for the paparazzi.

Taking to Instagram Story, the bride-to-be Ira posted a gorgeous selfie of herself on Tuesday morning, before the Haldi ceremony began. She was seen wearing a headband with the word 'Bride-to-be' printed on it. Ira looked lovely in the picture and fans cannot wait to see her Haldi look.