Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan attended a book launch event in Mumbai with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. On Tuesday, a paparazzo took to social media and posted a video wherein the superstar's ex-wives could be seen bonding together and sharing a good laugh. As soon as the video was shared, netizens were quick to react to it. They had a good laugh about it, and many took a dig at Aamir asking how many wives he has.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Reena and Kiran were seen standing together and laughing in a bookstore. When a paparazzo asked them for a photo together, Kiran, declining being photographed together, said, "Bohut dur... unka chal raha hai... ccha nahi lagta hai na? Unka ho jaane dijiye." Kiran cited Aamir's ongoing interview and said she will pose after it's over. As Kiran spoke, Reena looked at her and smiled. For the occasion, Kiran donned a blue shirt over a green dress. Reena, on the other hand, was seen in a long striped dress.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "Aamir khan se divorce leke dono kitni khush h (Both are so happy after getting divorced from Aamir Khan)." Another user commented, "Aamir Khan ki kitni wife hain? (How many wives does Aamir Khan have?" One more commented, "Ekta Kapoor ke tv serial yaad aaye 'kabhi sautan (co-wife) kabhi saheli'." A netizen wrote, "He (Aamir Khan) clearly has a type when it comes to ex-wives."

Aamir Khan got married to Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986. They have two kids - a daughter named Ira and a son named Junaid. They split up in 2002. The actor wed Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. They announced the surrogate delivery of their son Azad Rao Khan on December 5, 2011. The pair announced their split in July 2021 and stated they will co-parent their son Azad.

