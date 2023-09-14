Hyderabad: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta, is slated to marry fiancé Nupur Shikhare soon. The couple got engaged last November and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level. A source close to Ira informed that she is planning a court wedding with Nupur and is excited about the next chapter in her life.

According to reports, Ira and Nupur will marry in court on January 3, 2024. After dating for two years, they got engaged in a lavish ceremony in November 2022. According to reports, the couple is planning an elaborate three-day wedding extravaganza in Udaipur. Aamir Khan has already started planning his daughter's wedding.

"The couple has planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur," said an insider, adding, "the celebration will last three days and will include their friends and extended family members. This one, too, will be an exclusive celebration with no members of the film industry present. The father of the bride (Aamir) is very excited and is heavily involved in the planning."

Ira previously in an interview revealed how she met Nupur, a fitness trainer, and fell in love with him. "Popeye (as she affectionately refers to him) began training me when I was 17," she explained. "I regarded him as this super fit guy whose physical abilities I wished I possessed. We gradually became friends, and subsequently, we began dating," she added.

Nupur proposed to the celebrity kid during a cycling race. He works as a fitness trainer and has coached celebrities such as Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. Ira and Nupur announced their engagement in 2020, and they frequently share love-up photos and romantic videos from their time together on Instagram.

Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares engagement pics