Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare today, on January 3. The wedding took place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The first glimpse of their wedding celebration has been shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. The video captures the moment when Nupur and Ira signed their marriage documents, with Aamir Khan standing by their side. Notably, Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, and Kiran Rao, Aamir's second wife, can also be seen in the video.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Nupur's unconventional choice of attire. He opted to wear a black vest and shorts for the wedding ceremony, while Ira looked stunning in traditional attire, truly embracing the significance of the occasion.

Another from the wedding venue shows the Ghajini star warmly welcoming the Ambanis to his daughter's wedding to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. In his finest traditional attire, Aamir greeted Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, escorting them inside the wedding venue with a heartfelt embrace. Mukesh Ambani wore black a suit, while Nita Ambani looked stunning in a saree.