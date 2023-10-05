Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently on a break from work to spend quality time with his family, especially his three children - Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, as reported earlier. However, the superstar is not completely avoiding the limelight and has been making frequent public appearances.

On Wednesday night, Aamir Khan was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai, where he was seen shaking hands with his fans before entering the venue. This video surfaced on the internet in no time and has won thousands of hearts.

The viral video, which was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram shows Aamir Khan flashing his million-dollar smile as he greeted his fans. He posed for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue before entering the restaurant. For the outing, the Dangal actor, like always, was seen in a casual look. He sported a white short kurta with light blue stripes and paired it with blue pants. He wore a pair of black leather sandals and his signature eyeglasses. The actor chose a new hairstyle as he was seen in a middle-parted, slightly long wavy coif.

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens swarmed the comments section and showered the actor with compliments. A netizen wrote, "Man who gave us some of the best movies in Indian cinema." Another commented, "Haters gonna hate but he's Mr perfection." "My favourite Amir Khan. I love Amir Khan movies," wrote a user. A fan commented, "The way he greets his fans is incredible!!!" While other users filled the post with red hearts and fire emojis.