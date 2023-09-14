Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta have parted ways but the duo still share a friendly relationship with each other. On Wednesday night, the two were snapped by the paparazzi stationed outside a jewelry store in Mumbai. The former couple was all smiles as they posed together for the photographers.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir and Reena could be seen dressed in casual outfits and happily posing for the paparazzi. The Dangal actor opted for a blue printed kurta paired with black trousers and matching slippers. His ex-wife Reena, on the other hand, chose to wear a purple kurta, which she paired with white pants and casual sandals. After posing for the shutterbugs, the duo made their way to their car and left together.

As soon as the video was shared, netizens flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts regarding the former couple. A social media user wrote, "Wow that’s amazing!" Another wrote, "Why are all his ex-wives Bob cut?" One more wrote, "Does Aamir Khan like short hair women only?" A fan wrote, "Made for each other...old couple."

Earlier in August, Aamir was spotted with his former wives Reema and Kiran Rao at a book launch event in Mumbai. The three were clicked together and were seen sharing a good laugh as they posed for the camerapersons.

Aamir and Reena exchanged vows in 1986 and ended their marriage in 2022. They are parents to a daughter named Ira and a son named Junaid. Aamir later met Kiran Rao and wed her in 2005. They have a kid together, named Azad Rao Khan. They, however, ended their marriage in 2021 but announced to co-parent their son.

Also read: One of the trigger points was my parents: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up on battle with 'genetic depression'