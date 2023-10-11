Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday shared his profound insights into fatherhood and delighted his fans with the announcement of an intriguing forthcoming project. During a recent conclave, the 58-year-old actor stated that he would star in and produce an upcoming feature film titled Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir said, "I'm starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In 'Taare...' I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film, nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me."

The film Taare Zameen Par is about an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir, who portrays the role of Ishaan's art teacher, finds out that the boy has dyslexia and helps him realize his true potential. The superstar, who has been on a break from acting since the release of his 2022 flick Laal Singh Chaddha, stated he is currently busy with his production ventures.

"I'm doing 3 films as a producer. There is Laapata Ladies, directed by Kiran (Rao). It comes out on January 5. Another one with my son Junaid (Khan), and Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. I'm looking forward to them," the actor said.

Advait Chandan's directorial Laal Singh Chaddha was the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. After the movie's dull performance at the box office, Aamir announced that he would be taking a break from acting to devote more time to his family.

The actor also disclosed that his son Junaid Khan will be breaking into the film industry as a producer. "Like his grandfather (filmmaker Tahir Hussain), Junaid is joining films as a producer with Pritam Pyaare. I'm a cameo in the film. And then he is acting in Maharaj," he said.