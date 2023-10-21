AAMIR KHAN LIKELY TO MOVE HIS BASE TO CHENNAI NOT FOR A FILM READ WHY

Hyderabad: Superstar Aamir Khan is reportedly planning to relocate to Chennai due to his mother Zeenat Hussain's ailing health. Aamir shares a close bond with his mother and wishes to be by her side during her medical treatment in Chennai, where she is being cared for in a private medical facility, reports suggest.

Sources cited in a webloid report suggest that Aamir intends to stay at a hotel near the medical center where his mother is receiving treatment. This decision is driven by his desire to provide support and be there for his mother whenever she requires it. This development follows Aamir's public declaration at an event where he expressed his intention to spend more quality time with his family, prioritizing it alongside his career in acting and film production.

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan and his family, along with close friends, came together to celebrate Zeenat's 89th birthday. The intimate celebration featured Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, who shared photos from the event on social media, expressing her gratitude for the love and warmth they received. Aamir's sisters, Nikhat and Farhat Khan, were present, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao and daughter Ira Khan were also seen in the photos.