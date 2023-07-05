AAMIR KHAN AND RAJKUMAR HIRANI TO REUNITE FOR BIOPIC AFTER A DECADE DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: After their successful collaborations on 3 Idiots and PK, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are planning to work together again, and this time on a biopic. According to reports, Aamir was enthusiastic about the idea Hirani came up with. Although the project is still in the planning stages, it appears promising and might begin production in 2022, ten years after the release of their previous movie, PK.

Aamir and Hirani, who have previously discussed a variety of ideas, appear to have at last discovered a topic that appeals to both of them in equal measures. According to a report, Aamir was immediately pleased upon hearing the concept.

According to the report, the director is currently preoccupied with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and will begin working on the final script and other pre-production requirements when the movie with SRK is out. Though the conversation about Aamir and Hirani's movie is still in its early stages, it is highly likely.

If everything goes according to plan, Aamir and Hirani will begin shooting the movie the following year, ten years after the release of PK, which debuted in 2014. Aamir's most recent appearance was in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the title role. The movie tanked at the box office.

Aamir announced his retirement from acting in movies shortly after the failure of the movie, however, he continued to produce movies for a while. The movie, which was directed by Advait Chandan, also starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It was the authorised Hindi version of the highly acclaimed 1994 film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Later, the movie was released on Netflix.

Dunki also has Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in significant parts. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Dunki marks the maiden collaboration between SRK and Hirani.

