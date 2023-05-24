Hyderabad: BTown actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen playing pickleball in Mumbai on Tuesday. In a viral video shared on Instagram, the actors were seen playing as a team.

Aamir was dressed in a red T-shirt with black track pants, while Fatima was seen wearing black shorts and a grey T-shirt. Earlier in the month, Aamir Khan was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with his daughter Ira Khan.

Fatima has been close to Aamir Khan's family for many years now, including his daughter Ira Khan. Post Ira Khan's engagement to her fiance Nupur Shikhare last year, Fatima shared a heartfelt note for both of them. Ira is Khan's second child from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. He also has a son, Junaid, from his first wife. Aamir and his second wife, Kiran Rao, have a son named Azad.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has featured alongside Aamir in films like Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, had addressed their link-up rumours earlier, which have surrounded them for years. Speculations of their marriage have also been around for many years. She opened up that she used to 'get disturbed' by these reports, but has learned to tackle them now. She further added that she felt a need to explain herself earlier, but her approach has changed with time.

In a 2018 interview, Fatima said "I do not feel the need to explain because I feel no matter what you do, people will talk about you... If someone accuses you of something, the first instinct is to come out and tell, ‘Listen, why do you think it is like this?’ If you are an aggressive person, you will attack. If you are a submissive person, even then you will talk about it."

On the work front, Fatima last featured in the Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor led 'Thar'. She will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak' along with Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi, and alongside Vicky Kaushal in the Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Sam Bahadur'. In 'Sam Bahadur' Vicky will be seen portraying the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Fatima will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Aamir Khan was last seen in the official Indian remake of 'Forrest Gump' titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.