Hyderabad: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiance Shane Gregoire threw an engagement party for their family and close friends on Thursday. The couple got engaged in Bali earlier this year. Post the bash, Aaliyah has now posted formal engagement photos to Instagram.

Sharing pictures from her star-studded engagement party on Friday, Aaliyah captioned them, "About last night" (white heart emoji). Aside from solo shots showing off her luxury lehenga, she also shared a few black-and-white photos with Shane. In one of the photographs, the two can be seen sharing an endearing kiss.

Aaliyah got engaged to her fiance Shane Gregoire on Thursday in Mumbai, and the event was all things glitz and glamour, with the guests dressed in dazzling ethnic attires. The party had a white theme, from the decor to the engagement cake, with the bride-to-be and her fiancée also donning ethnic ensembles in the classic shade.

Aaliyah is a YouTuber and the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his first wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj. She announced her engagement to Shane on Instagram in May by posting photos from her proposal writing, "So this happened. To my dearest friend, my soulmate, and now my fiance. You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what true and unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever and always fiance (still can't believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."

