AALIYA SIDDIQUI SHUTS TROLLS WHO BLAMED HER COMPANION FOR DIVORCE FROM NAWAZUDDIN

Hyderabad Nawazuddin Siddiqui s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently shared a photo with a special someone and wrote about rediscovering happiness in life She revealed in an interview that she had first met her current partner at a friend s party and wishes she had met him sooner Aaliya and Nawazuddin were married for 19 years and had two children together but their married life went sour some time back They even indulged in mudslinging and legal war before agreeing to amicably part waysIn a recent interview Aaliya spoke about being in a happy space after a long time as the man in her life is a supportive partner Aaliya said that they have an emotional connection despite the language barrier She said He is wise simple extremely respectful loving and kind He gave me a lot of emotional support over the past year He wants me to grow and become less selfconscious He makes me ponder wish I could have met him earlier Although he is more comfortable speaking in French and Italian while I speak Hindi our common language of communication is English Also read Fans ask Nawazuddin Siddiqui s wife Aaliya to change her surname as she drops picture with new friend Aaliya also responded to the trolls who claimed that her special someone was the reason of her divorce from Nawaz Defying trolls she clarified that her new partner has nothing to do with her divorce I filed for divorce two years ago which was before I met my partner she said Although Nawaz and Aaliya have moved on in their lives they still communicate with each other for the sake of their two children