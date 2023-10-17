Hyderabad: Talented South Indian filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is an ardent cricket lover, and he made it evident to the world by sharing a picture with the former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently. The filmmaker took to his social media handle and dropped the picture referring to MS Dhoni as his 'Idol' and a 'role model'.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Vignesh Shivan wrote in the caption, "Did Wat I love the most. Directing & saying 'Action' for my Idol! A Star I love beyond explanation, and a role model I really look upto! #CaptainCool @mahi7781." Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, "Really happy, finally shooting with thala now #wikki." Another commented, "Two of my fav ppl in one frame."

The filmmaker has earlier posted a video of himself getting an autograph from MS Dhoni, thanking him with a heartfelt note that read, Vignesh wrote, "With my Hero, my captain , my role model ! It’s always emotional & overwhelming to be next to this pure Soul ! @mahi7781 A man whom I love soooo much and look upto every other day! I feel soooo happy to see The Happiness in my face Every-time I see him." The video shows the cricketer signing Wikki's white t-shirt.

Vignesh Shivan expressed his gratitude towards Dhoni for making his debut as a producer in the Tamil film industry. Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh has produced the Tamil movie Let's Get Married. Released on July 28, 2023, the movie is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. It stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.