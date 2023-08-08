Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar finally shared a much-awaited update on Don 3. The multi-hyphenate took to social media to announce Don 3 but the filmmaker did not reveal who he has roped in to play the lead. Fans, however, are rooting for Ranveer Singh as Shah Rukh Khan's successor to headline the Don franchise.

"A New Era Begins," read the tagline in the short clip set on the theme of Don. The first Don released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters. The franchise started after Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

Soon after Akhtar shared the post on social media, fans were quick enough to guess Ranveer as the new Don. Earlier, reports also did rounds about Ranveer waiting for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's response to announce his association with Don franchise. The actor had more misses and few hits in the last two years and apparently had high hopes pinned on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which did realise.

In May, Sidhwani had said the third installment was in the "scripting" stage. "Till my partner (Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won't do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don', Sidhwani had said in an interview. There are reports that the upcoming film will feature a new lead while buzz around Ranveer being roped in to play the part are rife.

