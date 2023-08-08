Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, Jawan, is scheduled for release in exactly one month, and advance booking has already commenced in the United States. The film will be showcased in both 2D and IMAX formats, with the goal of securing around 1000 screenings across the US.

A month in advance, pre-bookings for SRK's Jawan kickstarts in US

AMC, a prominent cinema chain in America, has confirmed the news on their website. They currently have four showings listed for both the regular 2D and IMAX versions of Jawan with English subtitles. The movie's synopsis on the theater's website describes it as an emotional odyssey of a man who is determined to correct societal injustices as a means to confront his own past.

Directed by Atlee, known for his work on Theri and Mersal, the upcoming pan-Indian film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is bankrolled by SRK and Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Gaurav Verma.

On Monday, SRK treated fans with a daunting poster and power-packed glimpse from the film to remind his fans that Jawan's release is only a month away. The actor was seen flaunting his bald look in the latest poster while the video encapsulated a few best of the shots from Jawan trailer.

The trailer of Jawan was unveiled on July 10, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in four distinctive looks: bandaged face, clean-shaven, half-covered with a grey mask, and bald. Going by Jawan prevue, the film is a perfect blend of action and emotion coupled with stunning visuals.

