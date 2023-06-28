72 HOORAIN TRAILER OUT MAKERS DIGITALLY RELEASE TRAILER AFTER CBFC REFUSES TO GRANT CERTIFICATION

Hyderabad: Makers of the National Award-winning film "72 Hoorain", starring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead roles, released the trailer of the film digitally on Wednesday. The film is helmed by two-time National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and focuses on the consequences of violent extremism.

On Tuesday, co-producer Ashoke Pandit stated that the Censor Board has refused to grant a certificate to the trailer of the movie, which is slated to release on July 7. Pandit appealed to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi to pull up the people in the censor body who are trying "to snatch away our creative independence and freedom of expression" in a video message.

According to the 1:30 minute long video put out by the producer, "We, the makers, of the film '72 Hoorain' are quite shocked and surprised because the censor board today refused to give us a certificate for our trailer. It's quite funny and sad that a film which has won a National Award, a film which has won an award at IFFI (International Film Festival of India), the visuals are the same as what were then in the film, what is there in the trailer. So on one side, you have given a National Award to the film, and on the other side, you are refusing a certificate to the trailer of the film".

"72 Hoorain" premiered under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where it received the ICFT-UNESCO GANDHI MEDAL Special Mention. In 2021, Chauhan won the National Film Award for best direction for the film. Earlier this month, prominent religious and political leaders in Kashmir decried the negative portrayal of Muslims in "72 Hoorain", saying the movie "hurts the sentiments" of the community.

Claiming there's "something wrong with CBFC", Ashoke Pandit urged Prasoon Joshi and Anurag Thakur to look into the matter. "Therefore, we appeal to Prasoon Joshi sahab, the chairman of CBFC, to pull up the people and ask for this funny decision that they have taken. We also appeal to our I&B Minister Anurag Thakur sahab that please look into this and see to it that who are these people, these black sheep in CBFC who are trying to snatch away our creative independence and freedom of expression," he added in the video.

He further added that a National Award-winning film cannot be refused a censor certificate for its trailer. Produced by Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures, "72 Hoorain" is written by Anil Pandey and Junaid Wasi. (With Agency Inputs)

