Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the best actress award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi' respectively in the 69th National Film Awards. Meanwhile, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film and 'The Kashmir Files' won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration. Allu Arjun bagged the best actor award for the Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise (Part I)'.

Established in 1954, the National Film Awards are one of the most prestigious and much-looked-forward-to events in the country. The President presents the awards culminating in the showcasing of award-winning films for the public.

This year Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s names were doing the rounds on social media as possible candidates for best actress for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Thalaivi' respectively. Films like 'Minnal Murali', 'Jai Bhim', '83', 'Shershaah', 'Sardar Udham', and many others were in contention for the awards.

Last year the best actor award for 2020 was shared between Suriya for 'Soorarai Pottru' and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Actress Aparna Balamurali bagged the Best actress award. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for best lyrics for the Hindi movie 'Saina'.

Madhya Pradesh won the 'Most Film Friendly State' award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh got a special mention. 'The Longest Kiss' by Kishwar Desai won Best Book on Cinema for the year while the Malayalam book 'MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam' and Odia book 'Kali Paine Kalira Cinema' won a special mention. (With Agency Inputs)