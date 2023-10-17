Hyderabad: The 69th National Film Awards ceremony, honouring the best that Indian cinema had to offer in the year 2021, is being held at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The winners, whose names were announced earlier in August, will be honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. The Press Information Bureau will live-stream the ceremony on its social media channels.

69th National Film Awards Live updates from the red carpet:

SS Rajamouli on RRR at 69th National Film Awards red carpet:

Talking to the media on the red carpet, SS Rajamouli said, "Basically I'am a filmmaker who makes films for audiences while awards are a bonus for me. But when your film gets nationally recognised, you get six awards for your film, and your technicians get recognised for their hard work for years, obviously, you feel very happy about it." When asked about the high points of RRR journey, SS Rajamouli said, the team can't forget the release day charged with overwhelming emotions.

RRR emerged winner in six categories at the 69th National Awards. The categories include Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Male Playback Singer, Best Music Direction, Best Special Effects, Best Choreography, and Best Action Direction.

Karan Johar on Shershaa at 69th National Film Awards red carpet:

Karan Johar, whose production venture Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Awards, said "What more can he ask for?" as he feels "overwhelmed" with the recognition.

Allu Arjun on winning National Award for Pushpa:

Interacting with media, Allu Arjun said it is a double delight for him to win the National Award for a commercially successful film. The actor also mouthed his popular dialogue ''Thaggedhe Le' from Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun bagged the National Award in the Best Actor category for Sukumar helmed film.

Alia Bhatt says 'Nothing can capusalte what am feeling' on winning National Award:

Alia Bhatt, who will be bagging her debut National Award for her outstanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, is overwhelmed at the moment, to say the least. While talking to the media, Alia said, "Nothing can capsulate what am feeling. There is just a lot of gratitude in my heart. I feel so grateful and honourd to be here." The actor also said that she is "missing" Sanjay Leela Bhansali the most and will never stop thanking him for giving her the opportunity to play Gangu in the film.