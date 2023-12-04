Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chamkila, recently shared insights into how she prepared for the role in her forthcoming movie. On Monday, the actor took to her social media handle and dropped a video wherein she revealed that she spent six months singing in A R Rahman's studio this year. Additionally, she indulged in a substantial amount of junk food to gain 15 kilos for her character in the film.

In the video posted on her Instagram account, she wrote in the caption, "I spent 6 months this year singing in Rahman sir’s studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix). Music and Food. That was my routine. Now that the film is done, the story is completely the opposite. I miss the studio, and live in the gym trying to get back to looking like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role. Many more inches to go. Let’s do this! (sic)."

Set in Punjab, the biographical drama revolves around the real-life singing duo of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, respectively. Tragically, they, along with two members of their band, were assassinated in 1988, and their murders remain unsolved to this day. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Reliance Entertainment. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix.