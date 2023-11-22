32 YEARS OF PHOOL AUR KAANTE AJAY DEVGN RECALLS TIME WHEN PEOPLE THREW COINS IN THEATRE AS COLLEGE KI LADKI PLAYED ON SCREEN

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgan, one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors, recently celebrated a major milestone in his career as his debut film Phool Aur Kaante completed 32 years of its release on Wednesday. To mark this special occasion, the acclaimed actor took to his social media handle and shared captivating visuals from the film, evoking nostalgia among fans and industry peers alike.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a series of visuals from the film, accompanied by a caption that read, "#32Years (followed by star emoji)." The first visual he shared is a brief clip from his earlier interview, where he could be heard saying, "Premiere tha Galaxy mein, ek aur show chal raha tha... that was in Gemini - a small theatre. The tickets were sold out, so from the projection room I sneaked out."

The actor further said, "Aage hai wo screen ke side mein, toh main pehle row pe jaake baith gaya tha. And jab wo gana shuru hua College Ki Ladki, toh logon ne paise pheke, which fell on the top of my head. Aur maine paise utha ke rakh liya and I framed them. That was a very exciting moment for me." One of the visuals also has the film's iconic scene of Ajay performing a jaw-dropping split on two moving motorcycles.

Phool Aur Kaante showcased his remarkable acting prowess and action sequences that left audiences in awe. Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in Bhola alongside Tabu. The actor had high expectations from this film, however, it performed only decently at the box office. Talking about his forthcoming flicks, he has two major films in the pipeline, one of which is Maidaan, and the other is Mahabharat 2.