Hyderabad: Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph is all set to direct his next movie following the success of his Malayalam film 2018. On Wednesday, production banner Lyca Productions made the announcement on social media that the filmmaker will be making his next project. This will be a pan-Indian movie and probably will be action-packed.

The production banner shared the announcement on its official Instagram account. "We are excited & thrilled about this collaboration with the most happening director #JudeAnthanyJoseph for our upcoming project!" Lyca Productions said in the post. Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "That's great news." Another user commented, "Congratulations (along with a red heart emoji)." One more user wrote, "All the best for your next one."

The currently untitled movie will be produced by A Subaskaran, founder of Lyca Productions. Joseph's acclaimed survival drama 2018, which was released in May, is touted to be the first Malayalam film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film narrated story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.

The movie featured Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew, and Sudheesh. The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph under the banner of Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. (With agency inputs)