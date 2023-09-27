Hyderabad: Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, 2018- Everyone is a Hero has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2024. This film tells a powerful story about the resilience of people from diverse backgrounds who come together in the face of a calamity, making unity their driving force.

A film born of tragedy

2018: Everyone is a Hero, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, emerges as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2024. This film delves into the resilience displayed by individuals from diverse backgrounds when confronted with a calamity, showcasing unity as their driving force.

The heart of the movie revolves around the catastrophic Kerala floods of 2018, a calamity regarded as the worst in a century, which tragically claimed over 400 lives. Joseph's inspiration came from his personal experience of the 2018 floods and the subsequent realization of the need to tell this harrowing tale.

A three real-life flood Journey to creation

Joseph had earlier revealed that it took him three real-life floods, including the one in 2018 that affected him personally, to script this compelling Malayalam survival drama. The director's journey started when an NGO initially approached him to create a short film focusing on the community's resilience during the crisis.

Triumph at the Box Office

Upon its release in May, 2018- Everyone is a Hero starring Tovino Thomas emerged as the highest-earning Malayalam film. In a remarkable feat, the movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a mere 10 days, cementing its place as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and one of the top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Team behind the film

2018 is jointly bankrolled by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padmakumar, and Anto Joseph. The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Indrans, Sudheesh, Gilu Joseph, Vinitha Koshy, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, and Gauthami Nair.

Streaming Success

Following its successful theatrical run, 2018: Everyone is a hero premiered on OTT platforms in June, reaching a broader audience through SonyLIV. The film's captivating narrative and powerful performances have garnered attention following its digital release.

Tovino Thomas' won Septimius Award for 2018

Tovino Thomas's outstanding performance in the film earned him the prestigious Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards in 2023, a remarkable milestone as the first South Indian actor to achieve this recognition.

India's Official Oscar Entry

In September, the Film Federation of India officially declared 2018: Everyone is a hero as India's official entry for the 2024 Oscars. The film was chosen for its poignant theme addressing climate change and the societal challenges faced by people.