1YEAR OF KGF CHAPTER 2 SANJAY DUTT REMINISCES INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE ON SET WHILE HAVING HIS SHARE OF PERSONAL STRUGGLES

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who essayed the role of Adheera in Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF2, took to Instagram to share his experience on the film's set. The role demanded he undergoes a drastic physical transformation at a time when he was physically drained due to his cancer treatment. However, the actor's hard work paid off and his role as Adheera was hugely appreciated.

On the 1st anniversary of the release of the second installment of KGF, Sanjay Dutt looks back at the grueling yet fulfilling experience. Sharing his introductory video and snippets from the movie, the onscreen Adheera wrote: Working on #KGFChapter2 has been an incredible experience for me. As some of you may know, I have had my share of personal challenges, and at times it seemed like the road ahead was too difficult to navigate. However, being on the set of KGF Chapter 2 and seeing the passion and dedication of everyone involved in the project inspired me to overcome my challenges and emerge stronger and better.

From the moment I stepped on the set, I was welcomed with open arms by the talented cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to life. @thenameisyash is now a brother to me, and our director #PrashanthNeel is an incredible talent who I'm sure will go on to do great things. As the film completes a year, I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that we have received from all of you. Your support has been the driving force behind the success of KGF Chapter 2, and I cannot thank you enough for it. The film's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of #KarthikGowda, #VijayKiragandur sir and the entire Hombale team, and I am proud to have been a part of it. #1YearOfKGFChapter2

Sanjay Dutt revealed that getting in shape for the role required a strenuous regimen. The actor said, "In addition to intense acting, a convincing physicality is needed to portray a negative character that will engage in difficult action sequences against the protagonist. To put it another way, I had to look the part in addition to acting the part." For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, just before the release of his movie Sadak 2, alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt.

