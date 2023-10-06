Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger 3 is among the highly anticipated releases in upcoming months. After treating fans with an intriguing Tiger Ka Message, the makers are now gearing up for the release of the Tiger 3 trailer. While the hype is already at its peak, team Tiger 3 began the countdown for the trailer launch.

On Friday, Yash Raj Films (YRF), the banner behind Salman's upcoming film took to social media to add to the anticipation around Tiger 3 trailer launch. Reminding the fans of Tiger 2 trailer release date the makers wrote, "Countdown begins! 10 days to go for #Tiger3Trailer - Out on 16th October. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #10DaysToTiger3Trailer."

Talking about Tiger 3, Salman recently dubbed it as "Tiger’s most dangerous mission" for which he has to risk his life. Divulging more about the storyline, the superstar said the film is full of twists and turns as Tiger sets off on a life-threatening mission to save the day.

"Expect the unexpected from the trailer and the film. And get ready for an action entertainer that will have a really intense storyline. For me, Tiger 3’s story is what hooked me instantly. I couldn’t believe what Adi and the team had come up with!" said Salman Khan on Tiger 3.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on the occasion of Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Salman and Katrina aside, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist, however, the makers are yet to officially confirm the same.