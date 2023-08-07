Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the week on an exciting note. King Khan took to social media to share a daunting poster from his upcoming film Jawan. Along with the latest promotional asset, the actor also reminded his fans that it's only a month to Jawan's highly anticipated release.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared an intriguing Jawan poster wherein he is seen flaunting his bald look while his bandaged face from looms heavy in the backdrop. The monochrome image features SRK donning a denim jacket and which he teamed up with a tee and denim while cat-eye sunglasses added sass to the look.

Jawan's latest poster captures SRK in action-ready mode as he is seen holding a gun while facing the camera. Sharing the post, King Khan also dropped a reminder about Jawan's release on September 7. The caption alongside the post is sprinkled with Jawan fervour as it reads: "Main achha hoon, ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH? #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled Zinda Banda, the first track from the action thriller. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song featured SRK grooving along with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and others to the moves choreographed by Shobi.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is bankrolled by SRK and his wife Gauri Khan's banner Red Chilies Entertainment in association with Gaurav Verma. The film will mark King Khan's second release in the year after his mighty return to the big screens with Pathaan.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's first song Zinda Banda from Jawan made on budget of Rs 15 crore? Deets inside