Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated Bollywood action thriller Jawan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is generating an overwhelming response in advance bookings, both in India and overseas. The film's pre-sales are inching closer to the remarkable Rs 45 crore mark on a global scale, a truly phenomenal achievement.

1 million advance tickets sold for Jawan, likely to beat Pathaan:

Jawan has now achieved the feat of becoming the second Bollywood movie to sell 1 million advance tickets, following in the footsteps of SRK's previous release, Pathaan, which managed to sell a staggering 1.08 million tickets for its opening day. Jawan is only a few hours away from the first screening and the film has already surpassed the one million ticket milestone. SRK starrer is poised to surpass Pathaan by the end of the day, setting a new record for the highest pre-sales for the opening day in Bollywood history, industry tracker Sacnilk report claimed.

Jawan to become the biggest opener ever in Hindi:

Jawan is likely to deliver the biggest opening ever for a Hindi movie, according to Sacnilk, the film is said to be exceeding Rs 80 crore in domestic box office collections and an impressive Rs 125 crore worldwide. Pathaan currently holds the title of the biggest Bollywood opener, amassing Rs 67 crore in domestic earnings and a remarkable Rs 105 crore on a global scale.

About Jawan:

Directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan presents a compelling narrative revolving around a protagonist determined to right the wrongs of society with the support of a group of courageous women. Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, sharing the screen with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra while Deepika Padukone makes special appearances. The musical score for the film, composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander, adds another layer of excitement. Jawan is all set to captivate audiences in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Mark your calendars for September 7:

As the anticipation builds and the film gears up for its worldwide release, Jawan is on track to make history in the world of Bollywood cinema, and fans can hardly wait to witness this cinematic extravaganza that promises to redefine the genre. With a stellar cast, a powerful storyline, and record-breaking pre-sales, Jawan is poised to become a game-changer in Bollywood. Mark your calendars for September 7, as this is a movie event you won't want to miss!

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan fans wait in long queue at 2 am to buy Jawan tickets