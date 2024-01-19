MANN KO MOH LENE WALI KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO RAM LALLA IDOL IN AYODHYA

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the idol of Ram Lalla was revealed and pictures of it have captured widespread attention on social media. On Friday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut expressed her amazement at a viral photo of Lord Ram's idol. The actor couldn't help, but be captivated by the beauty of the idol and pondered over the immense pressure faced by the sculptors for its creation.

Kangana shared a couple of images of Lord Ram's idol on her Instagram Story. Alongside one of the pictures, she wrote, "I always thought Lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imaginations today came alive with this murti... @arun_yogiraj aap dhanya hain (followed by a love-filled and folded-hands emoji)."

In another picture, she penned, "Kaisi sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe and aur swayam parmeshwar ko hi patthar mein tham lena ... kya kahein yeh bhi Ram ki he kripa hai ... @arun_yogiraj ji. Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diye hain, aap dhanya hain (along with heart-face and smiley face emoji)."

Kangana Ranaut has also received an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya. She previously shared the invitation on her Instagram account, which featured the song Mangal Bhawan playing in the background. She expressed her gratitude by adding an emoji to the story. The invite contained several pages showcasing the history and construction of the Ram Temple.