Hyderabad: Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, his sisters have frequently expressed their support for him and shared beautiful memories of him. Today, January 21, marks the late actor's birth anniversary. To commemorate him and his legacy, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti resorted to Instagram and posted a video montage of the actor's happy moments.

On the late actor's 38th birthday, his elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti, whom he affectionately referred to as Gudiya di, shared a video collage of him on social media. She, in her post, said "Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. I love you forever and to the power of infinity. I hope you live in millions of hearts and inspire people to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions of people you've inspired to be generous and God-like. May everyone recognise that Godward is the only way forward, and may you be proud. 3…2….1 Happy birthday, our guiding star. May you continue to shine and show us the way. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput Sushant Day #SushantMoon"

Replying to a fan, Shweta added in the comments section, "Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him." Soon after, several celebrities and Sushant's followers expressed their affection on her post.

Prior to this, Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's elder sister who lives in the United States, published an adoring portrayal of him in her new book, Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment. Shweta in her book wrote that her parents wanted a boy following her birth because her mother had lost her first son. "My family members have often told me that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma's first child had been a son and she had lost him at a very young age," she wrote.