LIGHTS CAMERA ROMANCE IBRAHIM ALI KHAN KHUSHI KAPOOR STARRER ROMCOM GOES ON FLOORS

Hyderabad: Lights, camera, romance! The upcoming romcom starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, bankrolled by Karan Johar, has officially kicked off its filming journey. Karan took to Instagram to wish well to entire team and Shauna Gautam, the debutante who is at helm of this film.

Karan's latest Instagram Story unveiled a picture of Shauna holding a clapperboard adorned with the emblem of his production house, Dharmatic Entertainment, and the streaming giant Netflix. With a caption that resonated with warmth, Karan sent his love and best wishes to Shauna, marking the commencement of her directorial debut.

Ibrahim Ali Khan- Khushi Kapoor starrer romcom goes on floors

Not just Karan, but the Kapoor clan also joined the chorus of well-wishers. Neetu Kapoor expressed her love and blessings, while Rhea Kapoor, tagging Khushi Kapoor, wished Shauna the best on her journey. Sunita Kapoor chimed in with encouraging words, saying, "Shauna all the best @shaunagautam, kill it."

After The Archies, Khushi Kapoor is headed for another Netflix release

Breaking down the upcoming romcom's cast, Ibrahim Ali Khan, gearing up for his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen, and Khushi Kapoor, who made her mark in the teen musical comedy The Archies, are ready to weave magic in a full-fledged romantic comedy. Sources suggest the film is set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, a strategic move aligning with the contemporary narrative trends on OTT platforms.

Khushi-Ibrahim starrer marks directorial debut of Shauna Gautam