Hyderabad: With the country engrossed in celebrations before the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, actor Kangana Ranaut was seen indulging in a cleanliness drive. The Queen actor shared a video of herself sweeping the floors of Hanuman Garhi temple on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony. Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses from her day in Ayodhya as she along with several other devotees across India await the auspicious event.

Kangana Ranaut sweeps floor of Hanuman temple ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The actor was spotted leaving for Ayodhya early on Sunday morning. Upon reaching, she visited Shri Rambhadracharya, pictures of which she posted on her Instagram handle. The actor could be seen sitting on the floor holding his hand, while the Guru ji was seated on a bed wearing an orange attire.

Kangana shared a string of pictures, seeking blessing from the revered spiritual leader. She also participated in a yagna. The actor looked mesmerising in a maroon and golden saree, adorned with heavy golden jewellery. The actor had tied her hair in a bun with middle partition.

Sharing the video of her cleaning the floors of a Hanuman temple, she wrote: "Hanuman ji ke mandir mein safai ki lekin bheed bahut zyada ho gyi" (Cleaned Hanuman temple but there was too much crowd). Earlier, she had praised Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj for bringing the idol to life with lovely facial characteristics.